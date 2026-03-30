College Basketball National Title Odds: Ranking betting favorites ahead of Final Four

And then there were four. Following an exciting weekend of action in the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight, the 2026 Final Four is set next weekend in Indianapolis.

Two of the remaining No. 1 seeds advanced with convincing Elite Eight victories Saturday and Sunday, while second-seeded UConn made its third Final Four in the past four years with a thrilling 73-72 upset of top overall-seeded Duke on Sunday night. No. 3-seeded Illinois is the other non-No. 1 to make as the Final Four, their first since 2005, with a 71-59 victory over ninth-seeded Iowa on Saturday.

That followed No. 1 Michigan’s dominating 95-62 rout of sixth-seeded Tennessee earlier Sunday to win the Midwest bracket in Chicago. On Saturday, No. 1 Arizona won the West bracket with a 79-64 victory over No. 2-seeded Purdue in San Jose.

Following those games, BetMGM unveiled its betting favorites to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament national championship with updated odds ahead of next weekend’s Final Four action. Check them out below:

(Christine Tannous-IndyStar/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Arizona remains the hottest team in college basketball right now after easily dispatching reigning Big Ten tournament champion Purdue in convincing fashion Saturday night.

The Wildcats, which have won 13 straight, held down the top spot as BetMGM’s national championship favorite, though it’s a lot closer after strong performances from other Final Four contenders this weekend.

The Wolverines overwhelmed Tennessee in Sunday’s Elite Eight game behind a game-high 27 points and seven rebounds from Yaxel Lendeborg to advance to its first Final Four since 2018.

Michigan has responded nicely in NCAA Tournament play with four straight dominating blowouts since suffering an 80-72 loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament championship game March 15.

Illinois responded to a back-and-forth first half to dominate the final 20 minutes of action and knock off Big Ten rival Iowa, 71-59, in their Elite Eight showdown Saturday night.

It secured the Fighting Illini’s first Final Four appearance in more than a decade, since 2005, when Illinois finished as the national runner-up to Roy Williams and North Carolina.

(Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

The Huskies shocked the college basketball world again as Braylon Mullins nailed a last-second 3-pointer to send UConn to its third Final Four in the last four years with a 73-72 upset of No. 1 Duke Sunday night.

The top-seeded Blue Devils entered the weekend with BetMGM’s second-best national championship odds, which went up in smoke as quickly as Mullins’ 3-pointer went through the net. UConn is seeking its third national title in the past four years after winning it all in 2023 and 2024.

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