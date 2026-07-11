Colorado Rockies select Georgia C Daniel Jackson in 2026 MLB Draft

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson has been selected by the Colorado Rockies at No. 37 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft. Jackson was drafted after having a memorable 2026 season with the Bulldogs.

Jackson won multiple awards for his work during the 2026 season. He started all 67 games and helped the Bulldogs finish 53-14 and reach the semifinals of the College World Series.

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Jackson led the nation in total bases (212) and runs scored (88) and finished second in hits (100), home runs (32), and RBIs (87). On defense, Jackson fielded .997 in 593 total chances with just two errors and set a school record for a catcher with 549 putouts while throwing out 15 of 44 base stealers.

At the end of the season, Jackson won the Dick Howser Trophy, which is given to the top college baseball player in the country. He also won the Buster Posey Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, the Bobby Bragnan Collegiate Slugger Award, and was named the Division I National Position Player of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in 45 games with 36 starts at five positions. He batted .240 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs and helped Georgia reach the regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Looking Daniel Jackson’s MLB scouting report

Jackson was also named the top amateur player in the country by winning the Golden Spikes Award. He recently talked about how he played this past season.

“Last year, I just felt like that was the worst version of myself,” Jackson said, per MLB.com. “Even before we got the season started, I wrote down a couple of goals on a whiteboard, and one of them was 30/30. It seemed like a crazy goal, but I fell just four stolen bases short of it. I’m happy with my season. I feel like I did all I could.”

MLB.com had Jackson ranked as the No. 39 prospect in the draft. “Jackson is extremely strong and hits the ball extremely hard from the right side of the plate, looking like a taller version of Tyler O’Neill,” Jackson’s draft profile reads. “He has demonstrated a selective approach throughout his college career and is doing a much better job this year of making contact, both against velocity and against non-fastballs. There’s still some swing-and-miss to his game, but he’s getting to his well-above-average power more consistently and crushing homers from foul pole to foul pole.”