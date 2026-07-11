Colorado Rockies select Kentucky SS Tyler Bell in 2026 MLB Draft

Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell was selected by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. The Frankfort, Ill. native was previously selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, but turned down professional baseball to play two seasons at Kentucky.

Across two seasons playing for the Wildcats (97 games), Bell hit for a .314 average with 26 doubles, 19 home runs, 75 RBI, a .556 slugging percentage, and a .438 on-base percentage. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2025, and was tabbed a First Team All-SEC selection in 2026.

Bell received many preseason honors heading into his sophomore season, including Preseason First Team All-SEC and Preseason All-American. He, however, suffered an injury in Kentucky’s season opener which kept him out for almost the first month of the season. Bell quickly returned to form, though, and helped lead the ‘Cats back to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season (first time in program history).

Bell joins OF Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 31 in 2024), LHP Zack Thompson (No. 19 in 2021), and 1B Evan White (No. 17 in 2017) as First Round selections under Nick Mingione at Kentucky.

Tyler Bell played in 97 games across two seasons for Kentucky

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“A switch-hitter, Bell is proficient from both sides of the plate,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “He has the bat speed and strength to generate 20 homers per season once he learns to lift balls in the air more consistently. He has a decent approach at the plate but can get too passive at times and has trouble staying back on changeups.

“Bell has all of the ingredients to play a solid shortstop. He has average speed but a quick first step, smooth actions, reliable hands and a strong arm capable of making throws from any angle necessary. His defensive instincts and athleticism would allow him to play almost anywhere on the diamond if he ends up in a utility role. He’s gritting through the shoulder injury to play for the Wildcats but will require surgery that will sideline him for several months.”

Bell will now go down as the highest-drafted shortstop in Kentucky Baseball history. Jim Monin, who was selected with the No. 44 overall pick in the Third Round of the 1965 MLB Draft, previously held the distinction.