Colorado Rockies select UCLA RHP Logan Reddemann in 2026 MLB Draft

One of college baseball’s top pitchers is officially off the board. The Colorado Rockies selected UCLA right-handed pitcher Logan Reddemann during the 2026 MLB Draft with the No. 38 overall pick, adding one of the nation’s most polished arms after a breakout season with the Bruins.

Reddemann elevated his draft stock throughout the spring following a transfer from San Diego, establishing himself as UCLA’s premier starter and one of the top pitchers in the country. Armed with a fastball that touched 99 mph and a deep arsenal of secondary pitches, he entered the draft viewed as a potential early-round selection.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Now, Reddemann begins the next chapter of his baseball career as he heads to the professional ranks. He arrived at UCLA ahead of the 2026 season after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at San Diego.

The transition immediately paid dividends as he became the ace of one of the nation’s best teams, helping lead the Bruins to a Big Ten championship and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander finished the season with an 8-0 record and a 2.87 ERA across 10 appearances. His dominant campaign included multiple double-digit strikeout performances, highlighted by an 18-strikeout masterpiece against Rutgers in April that further solidified his standing among the top pitching prospects in the country.

According to MLB.com’s scouting report, Reddemann’s development at UCLA helped elevate every aspect of his game. His fastball consistently sat between 95-96 mph while reaching as high as 99 mph, and evaluators praised both his improved velocity and ability to attack the strike zone.

His hard cutter became his go-to secondary offering, complementing a plus changeup, a sweeping slider and a curveball capable of stealing early-count strikes.

Despite missing time late in the season because of arm fatigue, Reddemann remained one of the most highly regarded pitchers available in this year’s draft. MLB Pipeline ranked him among the top overall prospects entering the draft, with scouts praising both his competitiveness and advanced feel for pitching.

Following UCLA’s surprising regional-round exit from the NCAA Tournament, Reddemann admitted it was difficult watching the postseason continue without the Bruins after entering the tournament with College World Series aspirations.

“Frankly said, it feels weird,” Reddemann recently told On3 via Zoom. “I think me and my whole team, in general, we had great expectations. Obviously, everyone wants to go to the College World Series. We knew we had the team that could do it.”

Even while recovering from his arm injury, Reddemann said he was encouraged by his progress and remained optimistic about his future entering the MLB Draft.

“I’ve been throwing lately,” Reddemann told On3. “The plan was to throw into these playoffs, as we got deeper into it, of course. Obviously, didn’t get the chance to do that with the way the season ended. But yeah, arm’s doing good.”

Now, TEAM is betting on that combination of power stuff, command and competitiveness as Reddemann begins his professional career. We’ll see how high he can climb.