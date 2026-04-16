Cornerback Colton Hood spent one year at Tennessee, elevating his profile into that of a top NFL Draft pick. But it’s his time alongside former two-way star and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter that caught the attention of Good Morning Football in a recent interview.

Before he transferred to Tennessee, Hood lined up opposite Hunter as one of the best cornerback tandems in the country at Colorado. Of course, Hood wants to see what he can do against Hunter going the other way.

Travis Hunter continues to maintain his status as a two-way player in the NFL, though that might start to shift in 2026. But Colton Hood wants to give it a go covering Hunter at the next level. In fact, he had a bit of a promise for his former co-star.

“Hopefully I get to guard him in the league,” Hood said. “He already knows what time it is. I’m going to put them straps on him.”

"I'm gonna put them straps on him" 👀



Tennessee DB @Colton_Hood2023 is more than ready to face his former teammate @TravisHunterJr pic.twitter.com/poac4PToVt — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 16, 2026

That’s not to say there isn’t a healthy amount of respect for Travis Hunter from Colton Hood. There absolutely is.

The former Colorado and Tennessee standout — who many are projecting as a potential late first round, early second round pick — raved about his former teammate. He opened up.

“I think he’s different, you know what I’m saying?” Hood said. “That’s the first guy I’ve seen go out on the football field and he didn’t get tired. He’s definitely a dog, and whatever position he’s at he’s going to excel.”

Travis Hunter’s accolades go without saying. He did things in college football that haven’t been done in a long, long time.

Colton Hood’s not quite on that level. But he’s pretty elite in his own right.

Hood was named a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist last year for his work with the Volunteers. He also earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press and third-team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches.

He finished his season with 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and eight pass breakups. The kind of numbers that get you a serious look in the NFL.

Good enough to lock up Travis Hunter? Well, that remains to be seen for Colton Hood. But you have to admire the confidence.