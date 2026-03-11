According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year deal with quarterback Daniel Jones. The contract is worth $88 million but when you include incentives, Jones could make up to $100 million. A nice chunk of guaranteed money is heading his way as well.

“The Colts and QB Daniel Jones are finalizing a two-year, $88 million deal that can be worth up to $100 million with incentives, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero said via X. “Originally on the transition tag, Indiana Jones gets over $60 million guaranteed.”

There is some more work to be done in order for Jones to return to the field. A torn Achilles sidelined him in the backend of the 2025 season, one where Jones and the Colts were both initially finding success. Recovering from the major injury is going to be his top priority. But getting a deal done to secure the next two years probably feels like a massive win.

Jones played in 13 games last year before the injury. He threw for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while completing 68% of his throws. Most importantly, the Colts were finding a way to win. The record stood at 8-4 through 12 weeks before Jones went down in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. More of the same will be expected moving forward.

“Recovering from a torn Achilles, Colts QB Daniel Jones is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, and one source even said he expects him to be ready for training camp,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said via X.

More on Daniel Jones, time with Indianapolis Colts

When Indianapolis decided to bring Jones in, the original intent was to stage a quarterback battle. Anthony Richardson was still on the roster after being a first-round draft pick. Head coach Shane Steichen left things open for most of camp. However, Jones emerged and the decision turned out to be a pretty good one.

“The way he works and the way he goes about his business and his preparation is phenomenal,” Steichen said. “And what he was able to do before the injury was awesome for us. Obviously, a very talented player, sees the game well, can get us in and out of the right plays, which was huge. We’re in talks now with him, and hopefully something will work out here soon.”