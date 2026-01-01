Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. reveals RB Jonathan Taylor's 'key to his success'

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. knows why running back Jonathan Taylor is having a monster 2025 NFL season. On3 recently spoke to Pittman and asked him what makes Taylor a special player.

“I think that his dedication to his body and him being able to perform every single day is… I think that it has to be studied, the type of recovery that he does and how obsessive he is about it,” Michael Pittman Jr. told On3. “And you just don’t see that. That’s why he’s been able to last so long, and he’s doing these things, and there’s no fall off because of the way that he takes care of himself. And I think that that really is the key to his success.”

Through 16 games this year, Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 1,559 yards and an NFL-leading 18 rushing touchdowns on 309 carries. The former Wisconsin star has the second-most rushing yards in the league, 47 yards behind Buffalo Bills running back James Cook.

In Taylor’s career, he has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and was selected to the All-Pro first time in 2021. In his six seasons, Taylor has rushed for at least 1,150 yards four times.

Colts selected Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor in the 2020 NFL Draft

Pittman knows all about Taylor’s work ethic, as the Colts selected both players in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Colts selected both players in the second round, and they were the team’s first two picks of the draft that year. Indianapolis did not have a first-round pick that year because it traded the pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The Colts had an extra second-round pick after making a trade with Washington in 2019.

Despite the production from Pittman and Taylor over the last six seasons, the Colts have reached the playoffs just once during that span. Regardless, Pittman, who has caught 78 passes for 773 yards and seven touchdowns this season, has enjoyed his time in Indianapolis.

“I think that the community that we have here, I think that the fans, I think that the culture around here and the way that the fans will show up, whether we’re 4-13 or whether we’re 8-1, I feel like the fans always show up for us and just the culture around this town, the way that people treat one another,” Pittman said. “I think it’s just a special place.”