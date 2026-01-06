Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. weighs in on USC's 2025 season, makes 2026 prediction

Before Michael Pittman Jr. became a standout wide receiver with the Indianapolis Colts, he was doing big things for the USC Trojans. On3 recently caught up with Pittman and asked him his thoughts about USC’s 2025 season.

“I think they’ve done a bunch of good things. I think that Makai Lemon has put himself in a really good position to enter the NFL draft,” Michael Pittman Jr. told On3. “Hopefully, he carries on the line that was set before him, just like we got a long line of really great guys to come out at that position, and he looks like he’s the next one.

“But yeah, their team as a whole, I think that they fought hard. They had a chance in there to make a run for these playoffs, but I know that they’re going to come back, and most of their team is going to come back. So I think they’re going to be in good position next year. So I think that they looked good.”

USC just wrapped up its 2025 season with a 9-4 record and a 7-2 record in Big Ten play. The Trojans’ biggest victory of the season was against Michigan on Oct. 11, and they finished fourth in the Big Ten Conference standings, behind Oregon, Ohio State, and conference champion Indiana.

Michael Pittman Jr. was a All-American WR at USC

Pittman attended USC from 2016 to 2019 and was a two-time All-Pac 12 first-team selection. He was named to the All-America Second Team in 2019 after catching 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Pittman’s success at USC led to the Colts selecting him in the second round of the 2020 draft. In six seasons in Indianapolis, the 28-year-old has tallied 485 receptions for 5,254 yards and 25 touchdowns.

After the Colts’ final game of the season on Sunday, Pittman spoke to reporters about potentially playing his final game with the team after a challenging 2025 season. “I’ve been here for six years, it’s been a good six,” Pittman said, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m hoping it’s not, but if this is my last, then I’ve really had a great time playing here.”