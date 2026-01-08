Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Wednesday evening in Lakewood, Ohio, according to WKYC. Lattimore was arrested on charges of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, police said.

The Commanders released a statement regarding Lattimore’s arrest. “We have been made aware of the arrest and are gathering more information,” the team said. “We are in communication with the NFL League Office and have no further comment at this time.”

This is not the first time Lattimore has had legal issues in Ohio. In March 2021, WKYC reported that the former Ohio State star was arrested in Cleveland. At the time, officers said they saw a loaded handgun after pulling Lattimore over for “multiple traffic violations.” The handgun was reportedly stolen, and Lattimore, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken into custody with the driver and a second passenger.

In November 2021, Lattimore pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but the sentence was suspended. Lattimore was placed on one year of non-reporting probation and was required to follow all rules set by the probation department.

Marshon Lattimore suffered a torn ACL this season

Lattimore joined the Commanders in November 2024 after the franchise acquired him from the New Orleans Saints. He played in two games for Washington that season and recorded four tackles and three passes defended.

This season, Lattimore played in just nine games because he suffered a torn ACL in the Commanders’ Week nine matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. In those nine games, the 29-year-old registered 27 tackles, one interception, and seven passes defended.

Before the 2025 season kicked off, Lattimore spoke to reporters about the difference between his play now and the 2024 season. “Just the burst,” he said, per Zach Selby of Commanders.com. “Just getting all my breaks. I was dealing with a hamstring, and that takes a lot out of you. It takes a long time to heal. I was just trying to battle through that, but now, since I got a full offseason, I feel explosive.”

The Saints selected Lattimore in the first round (No. 11 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his nearly eight seasons with the Saints, Lattimore was named to the All-Rookie Team and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times.