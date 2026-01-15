The first renderings of the new $3.7 billion home of the Washington Commanders has been released by the team, providing a year-round roofed venue to be built on the site of the old Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, the team’s former stadium for 36 years.

ESPN reporter John Keim provided a look at five conceptual renderings provided by the architectual design firm HKS, which has previously designed NFL stadiums such as SoFi Stadium, used by the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams; the Minnesota Vikings‘ U.S. Bank Stadium; and AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Check them out below:

The first renderings of the Commanders new stadium have been released : pic.twitter.com/hYCXpnAAy8 — John Keim (@john_keim) January 15, 2026

“We are deeply grateful to the District and (D.C. mayor Muriel E. Bowser) for their leadership, collaboration, and continued support, which have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life,” Commanders team president Mark Clouse said in a statement. “From the beginning, our focus has been on delivering a best-in-class experience for Commanders fans while honoring the legacy of RFK Stadium and our team. We’re designing a stadium that amplifies the energy of football, supports year-round events and becomes a place the community can be proud of. We look forward to hearing feedback from our community as the design continues to evolve.”

The new stadium, which is tentatively slated to open in 2030, will allow the Commanders to return to Washington, D.C., after spending the last three decades playing their home games at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, since 1997. The proposed stadium will accommodate more than 70,000 people and is expected to be “a dynamic, year-round destination for sports, entertainment and community engagement” in the nation’s capitol.

“These renderings give DC a lot to look forward to – a beautiful and unique waterfront stadium and the return of our Commanders; year-round events that are steps away from an entertainment district and public transportation; and, of course, jobs for DC residents and new opportunities for DC businesses,” Bowser said in a statement released by the Commanders. “I’m grateful for the shared commitment from both the Commanders and HKS to designing an iconic stadium that honors the history of our city – and our skyline – while also being a true catalyst for future opportunity at the RFK campus.”

The site, located beside the city’s Anacostia River, “will feature a sculpted, transparent domed roof that establishes a dynamic yet respectiful profile … while maintaining a lower presence along the (city’s) East-West axis in deference to the U.S. Capitol and monuments,” according to the team release.