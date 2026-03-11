Shortly after news broke that the Maxx Crosby trade was off, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Dallas Cowboys “would be interested” in re-entering the mix. However, a conflicting report later emerged.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that “at this time,” the Cowboys are not expected to re-engage in trade talks for Crosby. Dallas was one of the teams very much in play before last week’s deal with the Baltimore Ravens came together, but the Raiders ultimately chose Baltimore’s offer of two first-round picks.

Tuesday evening, Las Vegas released a statement that sent a shockwave across the NFL, confirming the trade with the Ravens was off the table due to medical concerns. That meant Crosby was heading back to the Raiders and Baltimore got its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks back – and creating plenty more questions through the first days of the legal tampering period in free agency.

Of course, the Cowboys also made a move after the Crosby trade went down. Dallas traded for Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary, sending a fourth-round pick in the process. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported the Cowboys were content with adding Gray and, therefore, did not plan on re-entering the Crosby sweepstakes.

Multiple other moves have taken place throughout the legal tampering period ahead of free agency, which – like the new NFL league year – starts Wednesday. As a result, there could be even more of a ripple effect from Tuesday’s news. It’s complicated, though.

“If indeed it was medical, which is what the indications are right here … there are 32 teams with 32 doctors and 32 degrees of risk tolerance,” Pelissero said. “If a player fails a physical with one team, it does not mean necessarily he’s going to fail that physical with another team. But think about the fact that the Cowboys have already pivoted and agreed to a trade for Rashan Gary with the Green Bay Packers for a fourth-round pick.

“If you start unwinding these other moves – which there is no indication Dallas would want to do that – you’re creating all kinds of questions across the NFL. This cannot be overstated: we have not, in my more than two decades covering the NFL, seen a bigger trade called off for any reason.”

Maxx Crosby was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, with multiple destinations emerging in conversation. The Cowboys were among the teams at the center of the rumor mill, but reports said the Raiders continued to hold strong with their asking price of two first-round picks.

However, the Ravens stepped up and were willing to meet the asking price. Crosby then addressed the move Saturday on his podcast and appeared surprised at the move. Raiders general manager John Spytek had previously said during the NFL Scouting Combine that he expected the star pass-rusher to be in Las Vegas this coming season.