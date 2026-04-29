As the Edmonton Oilers face elimination on Tuesday night vs. the Anaheim Ducks, all eyes are on Connor McDavid. Not just for his on-ice performance, though. McDavid was listed as a game-time decision ahead of puck drop due to an injury. Everyone will walk into Rogers Place wondering if McDavid will be able to play.

Thankfully for Oilers fans, there is some good news. McDavid is out there for warmups, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

McDavid has, once again, been one of the best players in the NHL this season. His form even traveled over the Atlantic Ocean to the 2026 Olympics with Team Canada. It’s hard to argue against him when it comes to the game’s biggest moments. However, the playoffs have been a bit slow for McDavid. Likely due to the injury he is dealing with.

Points are usually easy to come by for McDavid, even against the best teams. However, the Ducks were able to shut him out in Game 1 and Game 2. And even with two points — one goal and one assist — in Game 3, McDavid was -4 in the loss. Two assists were then provided on Sunday night, another game the Oilers dropped. So, in total, only four points through four games in the series. Not usually what we are used to seeing from the Edmonton star.

More on Connor McDavid, current playoff position with Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers find themselves in a position they are not all too familiar with, at least in recent years. A 3-1 series deficit in the first round is not their usual standing. Edmonton has put together deep playoff runs the last four go-rounds. Three Western Conference Finals appearances are in there, two of which resulted in trips to the Stanley Cup. McDavid is still looking for his first title, coming close vs. the Florida Panthers. He even won the Conn Smythe, handed out to the playoff MVP, in 2024.

Now, the hope is that McDavid can play on Tuesday night and find a way to extend the season. Finding a way to win three straight is certainly going to be a difficult challenge. But if anybody is up for it, McDavid might be the guy. As long as he is healthy, there are times when McDavid can single-handedly win games. Some of those special performances we have seen from him are going to be required moving forward.