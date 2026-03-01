Connor Zilisch called out Daniel Suarez for making contact with him during the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA on Sunday. At the start of Stage 2, Suarez spun Zilisch in Turn 1, which led Zilisch to air out his frustration with his team.

“F*** Suarez, dude,” Connor Zilisch said on his radio, per Dustin Albino of Jayski. Zilisch also said that the tires are flat-spotted, but the car is driving okay, per Kelly Crandall of RACER and ESPN.

Zilisch is around, but the field continues on! pic.twitter.com/kP7Je34ez9 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 1, 2026

It looks like Zilisch will have to wait another week to win his first NASCAR Cup Series race. The 19-year-old is in his first season as a full-time driver in the Cup Series, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. Trackhouse is the same team that Daniel Suarez drove for from 2021 to 2025 before joining Spire Motorsports this year.

Heading into the COTA race, Zilisch was listed as one of the favorites to win on Sunday. A big reason for that is that he won the COTA O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race last year. Zilisch participated in this year’s COTA O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday, but he finished 21st.

Connor Zilisch had a challenging Saturday at COTA

Per Nick DeGroot of Motorsport, Zilisch had brake issues, and he got wrecked in the final laps of the race after rookie Corey Day made contact with him. “Yeah, I mean, I think everybody saw what happened,” Zilisch said after the race. “You know, I don’t need to explain myself, but really unfortunate. Our Chevrolet was really fast. We had to change the left rear brake and the entire caliper. I hate that it ended like that for us. We were gonna finish top five there, and the same guy that does this every week, does this. Hopefully, he can figure it out, but yeah, unfortunate.

“It was a lot of fun, we made up a lot of ground, and we were one of the fastest cars all day long. All I want is an apology, but the guy just stands over there and stares at me, and just makes it worse, but he’ll figure it out, and you know, we’ll go on tomorrow. I’m trying to have a better day tomorrow.”