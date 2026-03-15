Connor Zilisch diagnoses slow start to NASCAR Cup Series rookie season

Connor Zilisch made it look easy in his rookie season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Zilisch won 10 races in 2025, making history with a record 18 consecutive top-five finishes.

Zilisch, 19, made the jump to the Cup Series in 2026. He entered his rookie campaign as arguably the most hyped up prospect since Jeff Gordon — a true generational talent. Zilisch might one day reach those highs, but it hasn’t materialized for him through four races.

Zilisch is 34th in the points standings with three finishes of 29th or worse. Staying out of trouble has been an issue for him, and it’s been the main contributor to his slow start. Zilisch described it as getting knocked down and getting back up to only be knocked down again.

Connor Zilisch sits 34th in the standings, a rough start for the rookie. What he said earlier this week about that start … FS1 coverage of Vegas starts at 2:30p ET and green flag at 4:13p ET. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/c6WCP3keuY — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 15, 2026

“I’ve definitely had a rough stretch of weeks with incidents and things out of my control,” Zilisch said, via Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “As a race car driver, I have a hard time saying it’s bad luck when it’s four weeks in a row. I definitely need to do a better job putting myself in positions where I’m not gonna get wrecked all the time. This past week, I had a pretty incident-free race other than my incident with Ricky [Stenhouse Jr.] and Ryan [Preece], and then that rotor exploded.

“It’s just been one of those years where you’re knocked down, and you keep trying to get up, but you keep getting knocked down. We’ll keep our heads down and focus on Vegas this weekend. Looking forward to hopefully getting things turned around.”

Connor Zilisch having a rough go in Cup Series

What was encouraging for Zilisch was his performance at COTA. He finished 14th, yes, but if not for getting caught up in messes he didn’t cause, he would have been right there contending for the win with Tyler Reddick.

Unfortunately, that’s the racing business. Zilisch is experiencing growing pains, just as you would expect for a teenager competing against the best stock car racers in the world.

Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway represents an opportunity for him to take a step forward. He is set to start 25th.