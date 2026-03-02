Connor Zilisch disappointed with COTA outcome after 'one of best races I've ever driven'

Connor Zilisch showed a lot of speed in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). It amounted to a 14th-place finish for the 19-year-old rookie, a disappointing outcome given the expectations he had for himself coming into the race.

Still, Zilisch felt it was one of the best races he’s ever driven. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the finish he was looking for.

“I feel like I drove one of the best races I’ve ever driven, and we finished 14th. So, yeah, it sucks,” Zilisch told Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. “Our Red Bull Chevrolet was really fast all day, and we were putting ourselves in a spot there at the end on that last caution in Stage 3 to go win the race and got wrecked again in Turn 1. I don’t know if I need to do something different but just one of those days.”

A disappointed @ConnorZilisch after feeling like he “drove one of the best races I’ve ever driven” but finished 14th. pic.twitter.com/raTARazoVq — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) March 2, 2026

Connor Zilisch had an eventful day at COTA

Zilisch started 25th and wasted no time making his way through the field. Two incidents set him back Sunday, the first coming off the Stage 2 restart when Zilisch got dumped by Daniel Suárez in Turn 1.

The Trackhouse Racing driver battled back and was putting down some of the fastest laps in Stage 3, racing his way into the top five. But, on the final restart of the day on Lap 79, again Zilisch went for a spin in Turn 1.

“I saw one of them — Suárez was right behind me and just looked like he squared up and hit me and second one, I was already in the corner and got T-boned,” Zilisch said. “I don’t know what happened.”

Zilisch fell to the back once more and there wasn’t enough time for him to get back to the front. He did, however, cut through a good chunk of the field to come to the checkered flag 14th.

It was yet another reminder of Zilisch’s ability. Also, a case of what could have been.

“It was good,” Zilisch said. “Just, as a race car driver, I’m not satisfied, but I showed that I can do it.”