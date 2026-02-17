Connor Zilisch dishes on Daytona 500 wreck, who was blame

Connor Zilisch made his much-anticipated Daytona 500 debut on Sunday. Zilisch began his day walking out for pre-race introductions alongside seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

Then, he strapped into his No. 88 Chevrolet and hit the track. By Stage 2, Zilisch had charged to the front and was running third behind Ty Dillon and Justin Allgaier. Just as Mike Joy was making a point to mention the 19-year-old being the first teenager to run the Daytona 500, Zilisch went sliding through the infield grass.

The initial contact was between Zilisch and Allgaier. The contact that sent him and others around happened behind them with Ross Chastain and Cody Ware. Zilisch has watched it back numerous times. He still can’t figure out who was truly at fault.

“I still don’t really know,” Zilisch said Monday on Door Bumper Clear. “There’s not really anybody to blame. I can kind of blame myself because I was up tight with the 40 [Allgaier], and I don’t know who came down or who came up, but we made a little bit of contact and then the guys behind us made contact. Next thing I know, I’m getting hooked sideways into the infield. Yeah, I don’t really know how it all started still. I’ve watched it a bunch of times, and it was just kind of a bad chain of events.”

Connor Zilisch had an early exit in Daytona 500

Zilisch’s time as a contender in the Daytona 500 ended right there. He finished 33rd in his first Daytona 500 attempt.

Up until then, Zilisch liked what was he getting out of his racecar. He admitted the strong winds in Daytona Beach impacted much of the race.

“It was going well up until then,” Zilisch said. “Our car was really fast. It didn’t handle the best. I think we struggled a little bit — the wind was crazy, there was a lot of turbulence up the pack. There were times I would get a push from the win, and it was crazy how big a run I would get. And then there was times it would literally like stall at 500 RPM. It was pretty insane how it was affecting us.

“Certainly, threw a bit of a curveball there but until we wrecked, I thought we were doing good and as the sun was going down and the shade was coming in, our car was getting better and better. I guess we’ll never know.”

Zilisch will have much better days in his NASCAR career. His next start will come this Sunday at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta.