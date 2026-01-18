Connor Zilisch injury update: Trackhouse driver reveals major breakthrough ahead of debut NASCAR Cup season

Connor Zilisch had one of the best rookie seasons in the history of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2025. It wasn’t all smooth, however, as Zilisch suffered a broken collarbone in August after his win at Watkins Glen International.

Zilisch underwent surgery and missed just one race before returning. The 19-year-old is set to compete this week in the 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona. He provided an update in his shoulder while speaking with Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports after Saturday’s practice session. Zilisch revealed he hasn’t needed any additional surgeries during the offseason.

Connor Zilisch, at Daytona for Rolex 24 practice for next week's race, said his shoulder feels fine and he hasn't needed any offseason surgeries. The plate that was put in during the surgery following the Watkins Glen fall won't be removed. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/y9Ggm2xPrw — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 18, 2026

“It probably took two months of PT (physical therapy), and I haven’t had any worries about it since. I didn’t get the plate out. I don’t plan on getting the plate out,” Zilisch said. “So, everything’s been really good. It certainly was a headache at first, but I’m glad everything’s fine now.”

Connor Zilisch fully healthy, set to make full-time NASCAR Cup debut in 2026

Zilisch slipped and fell off the top of his car while celebrating in Victory Lane at Watkins Glen. Zilisch, who fell awkwardly on the ground, was transported to a nearby hospital. The injury didn’t slow him down one bit.

Zilisch won four more races post-surgery (Zilisch started at Daytona before making way to Parker Kligerman who took the checkered flag), advancing as far as the Championship 4. Despite winning a series-high 10 races, Zilisch’s P3 finish at Phoenix Raceway wasn’t enough to give him the championship. Jesse Love won the race and the title.

Zilisch will compete on a part-time basis for JR Motorsports in the O’Reilly Series in 2026. Furthermore, he will race full-time for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series. A lot of eyes will be on Zilisch, the overwhelming favorite to win the 2026 Cup Rookie of the Year Award.