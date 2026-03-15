Connor Zilisch reacts to struggles at Las Vegas: 'This is not fun'

Connor Zilisch dealt with his share of challenges at the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. During Stage 3 of the race, Zilisch hit Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who signaled he was pitting. Zilisch spun out, and NASCAR called the first natural caution of the day.

“Sorry, I didn’t see his hand out the window. I didn’t know he was pitting,” Zilisch said on his radio, per Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch. “This is not fun.”

"He didn't get the memo."



Trouble for Connor Zilisch in Vegas. Here's what happened: pic.twitter.com/VAF3fPNSNw — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 15, 2026

Connor Zilisch is in his first season as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series after having a dominant 2025 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (which was called the Xfinity Series last year). In his four Cup Series races this year, Zilisch has finished outside the top 25 three times. His best finish was at COTA (a road course) two weeks ago.

Connor Zilisch wants to do a ‘better job’

Before the Las Vegas race, Zilisch discussed his rookie struggles. “I’ve definitely had a rough stretch of weeks with incidents and things out of my control,” Zilisch said, via Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “As a race car driver, I have a hard time saying it’s bad luck when it’s four weeks in a row. I definitely need to do a better job putting myself in positions where I’m not gonna get wrecked all the time. This past week, I had a pretty incident-free race other than my incident with Ricky [Stenhouse Jr.] and Ryan [Preece], and then that rotor exploded.

“It’s just been one of those years where you’re knocked down, and you keep trying to get up, but you keep getting knocked down. We’ll keep our heads down and focus on Vegas this weekend. Looking forward to hopefully getting things turned around.”

Zilisch joined Trackhouse Racing this year after spending the 2025 season with JR Motorsports. In his first-full season in the O’Reilly Series, the 19-year-old won 10 races and finished second in the final standings. At the end of the 2025 season, Zilisch was named NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year.