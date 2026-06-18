Connor Zilisch reflects on falling off car in Victory Lane: 'I was knocked out'

Connor Zilisch reflected on an incident where he fell off his car after winning a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race last year. While appearing on Racin’ With the Boys podcast this week, Zilisch opened up about what happened after the fall.

“I was knocked out,” Connor Zilisch told hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. Zilisch then said that he was knocked out for 20 to 30 seconds while adding, “I don’t remember any of this. This is the most viral I’ll ever be.”

Connor Zilisch opens up about the viral moment when he knocked himself out getting out of his car 😅 pic.twitter.com/5kVMmnzNiB — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) June 18, 2026

Zilisch was then asked when he was cognitive enough to be embarrassed about the incident. “When I got to the infield care center. My dad was in there with me, and I fall, and my mom is like ‘Oh my God, he’s dead, he’s dead'” Zilisch said. “My dad’s like, ‘Nah, he’s fine.’ …I’m literally knocked out on the floor. I get back to the infield care center, and my dad’s like, ‘Dude, you were knocked out.’ I was like, I’ wasn’t knocked out.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, you want to see?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, show me the video wasn’t that bad.’ He shows me the video, and I was like, ‘Holy s**t, I was knocked out.'”

Connor Zilisch won O’Reilly Regular Season title after fall

The fall happened last August after Zilisch won the Watkins Glen race. He was transported to a local hospital, and he broke his collarbone. Zilisch competed in the next O’Reilly race at Daytona but was replaced by Parker Kligerman after the first caution. Kligerman won the race, but Zilisch got the credit as the driver who started the car. He finished the season winning the regular season title and second in the overall standings.

This year, Zilisch is driving in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time for Trackhouse Racing. He has yet to win a race in the Cup Serie,s and his best finish was 14th at COTA.

“Yeah, it’s a whole different ballgame… I knew coming into this year that it was going to be tough, especially after just even the three races I did last year. I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, this stuff’s no joke,'” Zilisch recently said on Dale Jr. Download. “It’s just a whole different level. The teams, the drivers, everything is times 10 and just way more challenging. So I love it honestly.”