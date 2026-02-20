Connor Zilisch reveals hilarious encounters with Marshawn Lynch, Puka Nacua at Daytona 500

Connor Zilisch shared the funny encounters he had with Marshawn Lynch and Puka Nacua at the Daytona 500 this past weekend. On the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Zilisch first detailed how he tried to get a photo with Lynch.

“I walked up to Marshawn Lynch, and you see he was walking around with a camera and taking pictures,” Connor Zilisch said. I walked to him, I’m like, ‘Hey dude, can I get a picture?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, bro.’ And he starts taking a picture of me. I was like, ‘No dude, can I get a picture with you?’ It was hilarious. He was like ‘Oh yeah, yeah.'”

Zilisch then shared his encounter with Puka Nacua. “I was at the driver’s meeting, I walked up to Puka,” he said. I got a picture with him, and I told him he carried my fantasy team a couple years ago. It was cool.

Lynch and Nacua were two of the celebrities who attended the 2026 Daytona 500. They were joined by former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, comedian Nate Bargatze, country singer Miranda Lambert, comedian Bert Kreischer, and NBA legend Michael Jordan, who co-owns the NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing.

More on Connor Zilisch, Marshawn Lynch, and Puka Nacua

The celebrities got to see Zilisch compete in his first Daytona 500. He started the race in 32nd place and finished 33rd. During Stage 2 of the Daytona 500, Zilisch was involved in a wreck with Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, and Austin Dillon.

Zilisch is in his first year as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2025, the 19-year-old competed in the then-Xfinity Series and finished second in the final standings.

Lynch played in the NFL from 2007 to 2019 and spent most of his time with the Seattle Seahawks (2010- 2015, 2019). In his career, the former California star was selected to the Pro Bowl five times, named to the All-Pro Team twice, and helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl in 2013.

Nacua has been with the Los Angeles Rams since the team drafted him in 2023. In his three seasons in L.A., the former BYU star has been named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team twice.