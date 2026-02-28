Connor Zilisch torches 'absolute hack' Corey Day after getting wiped out in final laps at COTA

Safe to say Connor Zilisch is not a fan of Corey Day. At the climax of an absolute roller coaster of a COTA race for the 19-year-old phenom, Zilisch spun off the track and sustained significant damage after contact from Day. His reaction says it all.

Connor Zilisch spins off the track during a late push for the front. pic.twitter.com/95ukfAlBaV — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) February 28, 2026

“Corey Day is a hack. Absolute hack,” Connor Zilisch yelled over his radio after the contact.

“I think everyone saw what happened,” Connor Zilisch said in his post-race interview on The CW broadcast. “I don’t need to explain myself. But really unfortunate. Our Roto Rooter Chevrolet was really fast. We had to change the left rear brake and the entire caliper. I hate that it ended like that for us. We were going to finish top 5 there. Same guy every week that does this. Hopefully he can figure it out. But, yeah, unfortunate.”

“…All I want is an apology,” Zilisch continued. “But the guy just stands over there and stares at me, and just makes it worse. But he’ll figure it out. And, you know, we’ll go on to tomorrow and try to have a better day tomorrow.”

This is a developing story…