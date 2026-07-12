Conor McGregor injury: UFC return ends with apparent knee injury vs. Max Holloway

Conor McGregor‘s long-awaited return to the UFC Saturday night did not go as planned.

Just seconds into Round 1 of his welterweight contest against Max Holloway, McGregor suffered an apparent devastating knee injury. The contest was soon called off, giving Holloway the quick victory. McGregor, a former two-weight champion in the UFC, hadn’t fought since July 2021 (a TKO via injury loss to Dustin Poirier in their third fight).

After opening his MMA career with a 22-4 record, McGregor has now lost three consecutive bouts. Two of those losses came to Dustin Poirier (UFC 257 and UFC 264), while the other came to Holloway Saturday night. McGregor previously defeated Holloway at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen on Aug. 17, 2013, meaning the McGregor/Holloway series is now tied at 1-1.

Max Holloway defeats Conor McGregor by TKO in Round 1#UFC329 pic.twitter.com/52BnFWgeh2 — UFC (@ufc) July 12, 2026

A newly rejuvenated McGregor did a US media tour in late June, hyping up his fight against Holloway. Notably, he said money and fame did not truly bring him happiness. While not being specific to certain issues, McGregor felt the last few years were eye-opening and humbling. Going into the event, it was all about fighting again.

“I feel there’s so much left for me to conquer in this game. So much more accolades. More belts, more knockouts, more records, more cash,” McGregor told The Mac Life ahead UFC 329. “I am taking everything of what I have built. The fight game in the combat sports world is McGregor’s world. And I’m in my prime here now. So, it is on me now to go and show that. And that’s what I will do.”

Conor McGregor was originally slated to make UFC return last summer

McGregor was originally slated to fight Michael Chandler in his return last summer. He, however, pulled out of that contest due to injury. McGregor and Chandler were first anticipated to fight in December 2024, but it never materialized. Chandler has gone on to lose fights to Charles Oliviera and Paddy Pimblett in the time since, while McGregor rehabbed for his return contest.

Saturday night’s result marks a devastating bump in the road to McGregor’s return to UFC glory. His last two UFC bouts have lasted a combined 6:09, both ending in Round 1 after he suffered an apparent injury. The bout against Poirier was called off due to doctor stoppage, while the Holloway bout was called off due to TKO (knee injury).

The MMA world will now wait in anticipation for the diagnosis of McGregor’s injury. It remains unsure whether or not the future UFC Hall of Famer will ever fight again following Saturday night’s disappointing result.