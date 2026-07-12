Conor McGregor injury: Video shows UFC fighter favoring knee before fight

The entire UFC world left T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas completely stunned. Just seconds into Saturday night’s fight between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor, it was over. McGregor left the octagon with another injury, this one appearing to be in the knee area. Holloway was awarded the fight, while McGregor limped out.

Speculation about McGregor’s health has already begun to swirl on social media. During the Paramount+ broadcast, they showed a clip of McGregor before the fight. As you can see in the video, he is very clearly favoring his knee. This was still during the walkouts, and moments later, McGregor was ready to fight.

Conor Mcgregor was maybe injured before the fight started, you can see him hop and gingerly put his right foot down before going in the octagon #conormcgregor #conor #ufc pic.twitter.com/t3aMXjjzkF — Emptytheclip (@Emptytheclippp) July 12, 2026

Everyone had been waiting for this moment. McGregor was last seen in the UFC leaving the arena due to a broken leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier. That was five years ago, beginning the long road to recovery. And McGregor expected to deliver at the highest level, hoping to get a result vs. Holloway.

Now, people are going to wait to see what comes next for McGregor. There is still something left on his UFC contract, which is huge for Dana White. McGregor is still clearly a promotional item the fans enjoy seeing, as the build up to Saturday’s event was a big one. But injuries can certainly bring an end to his career, leaving fans, analysts, and even McGregor with plenty of ‘what if?’ questions.

Conor McGregor was originally slated to make UFC return last summer

McGregor was originally slated to fight Michael Chandler in his return last summer. He, however, pulled out of that contest due to injury. McGregor and Chandler were first anticipated to fight in December 2024, but it never materialized. Chandler has gone on to lose fights to Charles Oliviera and Paddy Pimblett in the time since, while McGregor rehabbed for his return contest.

Saturday night’s result marks a devastating bump in the road to McGregor’s return to UFC glory. His last two UFC bouts have lasted a combined 6:09, both ending in Round 1 after he suffered an apparent injury. The bout against Poirier was called off due to doctor stoppage, while the Holloway bout was called off due to TKO (knee injury).

The MMA world will now wait in anticipation for the diagnosis of McGregor’s injury. It remains unsure whether or not the future UFC Hall of Famer will ever fight again following Saturday night’s disappointing result.