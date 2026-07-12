Conor McGregor releases statement after injury at UFC 329 vs. Max Holloway

The long-awaited return of Conor McGregor came and went in merely a minute-plus Saturday night. At UFC 329, McGregor suffered an apparent knee injury during the first kick he threw at opponent Max Holloway.

There is speculation McGregor was compromised coming into the fight, but the former two-weight champion said otherwise. McGregor left the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas immediately after the fight, and was caught limping straight to car service in his fight gear, so he didn’t not speak to media members present afterwards.

But, McGregor broke his silence on the freak accident. It’s safe to say the Irishman was in shock.

“My head gasket is gone,” McGregor wrote on Twitter/X. “Destroyed. I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell.

“I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face here. I am not engaging. I will be at church tomorrow. I will overcome this. I will not be deterred. I will return.”

Conor McGregor breaks silence on apparent knee injury

McGregor was originally slated to fight Michael Chandler in his return in the summer of 2024. He, however, pulled out of that contest due to injury. McGregor and Chandler were anticipated to fight on a different date, but it never materialized. Chandler has gone on to lose fights to Charles Oliviera, Paddy Pimblett and Mauricio Ruffy in the time since, while McGregor rehabbed for his return contest.

Saturday night’s result marks a devastating bump in the road to McGregor’s return to UFC glory. His last two UFC bouts have lasted a combined 6:09, both ending in Round 1 after he suffered an apparent injury. The bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021 was called off due to doctor stoppage, while the Holloway bout was called off due to TKO (knee injury).

The MMA world will now wait in anticipation for the diagnosis of McGregor’s injury. It remains unsure whether or not the future UFC Hall of Famer will ever fight again following Saturday night’s disappointing result.