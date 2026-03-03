Conor McGregor has long been inactive but once again teased a return to the UFC this summer. Potentially, McGregor could fight on the UFC White House card in June or sometime afterwards.

McGregor, the former two-weight champ and arguably the biggest star in the promotion’s history, hasn’t fought in nearly five years. Not only that, he’s finishing an 18-month period ineligibility for violating the UFC Anti-Doping policy, which is set to end March 20th.

But “Mystic Mac” says his return is imminent. For some fight fans, they’ll believe it when they see it. McGregor noted this summer is his target date, but did not name an opponent.

“I am in negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship about the bout, either the White House or thereabouts,” McGregor told Drink Litt. “Sometime in the summer, McGregor will return.”

Controversy has followed McGregor throughout his mixed martial arts career, but particularly over the last few years since he last fought for the UFC. He allegedly was caught on camera last June punching a man twice inside a Spain nightclub.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion in the UFC, hasn’t fought since July 2021, a TKO via injury loss to Dustin Poirier in their third fight. He was originally slated to fight Michael Chandler in his return last summer.

After he pulled out due to injury, McGregor and Chandler were anticipated to finally fight by December 2024. However, it never materialized and Chandler ended up losing two fights to Charles Oliviera and Paddy Pimblett in the time since.

Since McGregor’s ineligibility began in September of 2024, it makes sense as to why he did not fight Chandler in recent rumored dates. McGregor previously expressed interest in the UFC’s White House Card, before doubling down this month.

MMA insider Ariel Helwani suggested a third fight with rival Nate Diaz for McGregor at this point. He also suggested, Instead of Chandler because that seems like an impossibility at this point, the winner of Oliviera vs. Max Holloway.

“We have some history,” Chandler said. “I’m the opponent that he wants. He’s the opponent that I want. And it would be one heck of an event if it happened. I’ve got plenty left in the tank and obviously there are some big fights coming up next year that I’d love to participate in.”