Construction worker dies at Denver Broncos' new training facility

A construction worker died at the site of the new Denver Broncos training facility, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said (via The Denver Post). The man was found unresponsive “in a confined ceiling area” by fellow workers on Monday night. First responders arrived at the site and accessed the man, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Turner Construction Company is the firm leading the construction on the facility. It said work has been suspended due to an investigation of the incident.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the worker’s family, loved ones, friends, and colleagues during this very difficult time,” Christopher McFadden, senior VP of global communications, wrote in the statement. “This is a heartbreaking loss for the worker’s family, loved ones, friends, colleagues, and all those impacted by this tragedy.”

The Broncos also issued a statement on the incident.

“The Denver Broncos are heartbroken to learn a subcontractor working on our new training center passed away Monday while on-site,” the team said, per Pro Football Talk. “We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the individual’s family, coworkers and friends during this difficult time.”

More on the new Broncos’ new facility

The new Broncos training facility, which is called Broncos Park, began construction in August 2024 and is scheduled to be done this summer. The new facility will be 30 percent larger than the old one, which opened in 1990.

“The facility behind me ushered in one of the most successful eras of any NFL franchise, highlighted by three Super Bowl wins,” Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said at the time during the groundbreaking ceremony. “Today we break ground on a new headquarters here at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. I believe this new facility — like the one we opened 34 years ago — will mark the beginning of the next great chapter in Broncos history.”

Along with the new facility, the Broncos are looking to build on what was a strong 2025 season. The team went 14-3 and reached the AFC Championship Game. The 14 victories were the most for the Broncos since 1998, when they went 14-2 and won their second Super Bowl.