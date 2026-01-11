Controversial offsides penalty gifts Jaguars field goal attempt before halftime vs. Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars received a gift just before halftime of Sunday’s AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills. Down 10-7 with just over a minute remaining in the second quarter, Jacksonville started its drive from its own three-yard line.

Later in the drive, with 15 seconds left, quarterback Trevor Lawrence connected with wide receiver Parker Washington for a 34-yard gain. Suddenly, Jacksonville was down to the Buffalo 41-yard line. The only problem is the Jaguars were without timeouts.

Lawrence and the offense ran down the field, looking to get set in hopes of spiking the ball to allow for Cam Little to attempt a game-tying field goal. The Jaguars snapped the ball and spiked it, though the clock showed zeroes across the board.

After a period of discussion amongst the officiating crew, the lead referee came over the microphone and announced an offsides penalty on Buffalo. It certainly looked as if the Jaguars were late in getting the snap off, but the officiating crew saw it differently. Once that was determined, it was clear to go back and see that multiple Bills defenders were offsides.

Ruling on the field is that Jacksonville Jags got set and offsides on the Bills pic.twitter.com/K92QXEtMH4 — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 11, 2026

With that Settled, Little, who owns the record for longest field goal make in NFL history, set for a 54-yard attempt to tie the game. Little’s kick hooked wide left. Jacksonville had a call go its way in a critical moment and failed to take advantage.

In games like this, those three points off the scoreboard could be huge. The Jaguars can score with anyone, though things went stagnant after they scored on their third drive of the game.

This story is developing…