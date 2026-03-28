Cook Out 400 qualifying results: Denny Hamlin wins pole, lineup set for NASCAR Cup Series race

Denny Hamlin won the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon, locking in the best starting spot ahead of Sunday’s big race. Coming off of yet another Tyler Reddick win at Darlington, Hamlin has a great opportunity to cut into the No. 45 driver’s points lead.

Bubba Wallace, driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI, was the fastest of Group 1 in practice with a 19.68s lap. Todd Gilliland followed closely behind, turning in a 19.73. Ty Gibbs was the best of Group 2, edging out Todd Gilliland with a 19.70s lap. Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott also showed Top 5 speed by the time practice wrapped up.

You can view the complete running order for the Cook Out 400 below. As noted, Denny Hamlin is starting from the front row and will be joined by William Byron.

Full running order:

Row 1: Denny Hamlin | William Byron

Row 2: Josh Berry | Ty Gibbs

Row 3: Shane van Gisbergen | Austin Cindric

Row 4: Carson Hocevar | Tyler Reddick

Row 5: Joey Logano | Chase Elliott

Row 6: Christopher Bell | Ryan Blaney

Row 7: Kyle Larson | Zane Smith

Row 8: Bubba Wallace | Chris Buescher

Row 9: Ryan Preece | Ross Chastain

Row 10: Erik Jones | Michael McDowell

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Row 16:

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Row 19:

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville gets underway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will be a 400-lap contest, covering a little more than 210 miles. It will be broadcast on FS1.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Martinsville is set for later this afternoon. The broadcast starts at 3:30 pm ET. NOAPS qualifying was cancelled on account of weather, meaning last week’s Darlington winner, Justin Allgaier, will start from the pole.