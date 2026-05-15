After weeks of speculation, Duke star Arianna Roberson and 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg have gone official on social media. In a TikTok posted by Roberson Thursday night, the Duke center and Flagg confirmed that they are indeed in a relationship. The TikTok showed different outfits that Roberson and Flagg were wearing on vacation.

Flagg and Roberson were pictured in Turks and Caicos last week, fueling rumors that they were in a relationship. It looks as if Duke has a new first couple.

Flagg will be heading into his second NBA season, while Roberson heads into her second season of women’s college basketball. The couple immediately become one of basketball’s royal couples, joining the likes of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd and Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson.

Cooper Flagg and girlfriend Arianna Roberson pic.twitter.com/EVqSLPFST9 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 15, 2026

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Arianna Roberson enjoyed a strong first season at Duke last year, averaging 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks for a Blue Devil team that posted a 27-9 record and made a run to the Elite Eight. Duke also won the ACC Regular Season and the ACC Tournament. Roberson will be returning for her sophomore season, as the Blue Devils look to win the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

While Roberson was enjoying her freshman season, Cooper Flagg was undergoing his rookie season in the NBA. Flagg, who was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in his first professional campaign. Flagg was named the NBA Rookie of the Year, and looks to be the face of the Dallas Mavericks franchise heading towards the future.

Prior to making his mark known on the NBA, Flagg dominated at Duke as well. He was named the National College Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for Jon Scheyer‘s team. The Blue Devils came just shy of reaching the National Championship Game that year, but Flagg etched his name into program lore as one of the best freshman in college basketball history.

Over the past year, Flagg has been named the National College Basketball Player of the Year, won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, and announced a relationship. Safe to say it’s been a banner calendar year for Flagg, who looks to be one of the future pillars of the NBA.