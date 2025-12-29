Corey Day, Buddy Kofoid snag wins in High Limit International at Perth Motorplex ahead of $110,000 finale

In the first two nights of the High Limit International, Americans Corey Day and Buddy Kofoid were able to grab wins. Day and Kofoid have been having a great time on the track in Australia. The Perth Motorplex has been very kind to the out-of-towners this week.

Before the High Limit International event began, the Boxing Day race was a nice appetizer. Kofoid won that race with Day finishing second after starting P28.

In the last two days, the feature races have been taken by Corey Day, and just last night, Buddy Kofoid. The $15,000 payday is nothing compared to the $110,000 grand prize that is up for grabs tonight.

On the first night, Kyle Larson struggled. He was the cause of the only caution in the race that Day won. Larson had a flat right rear tire and had to settle for P17.

Last night’s race was better for Larson. While Kofoid beat a pair of Australian favorites in Jock Goodyer and Dayne Kingshott, it was Day and Larson who rounded out the top-five. The two Hendrick Motorsports drivers will be gunning for the win and a big payday tonight.

There is a lot of hype and belief that Corey Day is going to be a star. He’s already a sprint car star, able to race against the best of the best and beat them with regularity, even internationally. It is his development behind the wheel of a stock car that will be of interest in 2026. A full season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is in store for him, and will throw him into the deep end, for sure.

Can Hendrick recreate Kyle Larson success with Corey Day?

If you are looking for a comparison, the obvious one for Corey Day is his Hendrick teammate and mentor of sorts, Kyle Larson. Both drivers are from California and grew up dirt racing, making a name for themselves in sprint cars before moving to stock cars.

Of course, comparing any 20-year-old to a two-time Cup Series champion is not fair to anyone. But that speaks to the potential that Day has as a driver. While he didn’t have a lot of flashy results this season, he had a few that showed he is going to be more than ready for the full season in 2026.

It started at Nashville in the Truck Series when he finished P5. He also finished P11 in the O’Reilly Series race that weekend, a really solid double for him. A P2 finish at IRP in the Truck Series was very eye-opening. His first top-10 in the O’Reilly Series came at Gateway.

Later on, at Las Vegas, Corey Day finished P4 in a really strong performance. Ending the season with a P13 and P14 finish at Martinsville and Phoenix proved that he could have an average day and still perform well.

Day will have 33 races to prove himself in 2026. Hendrick Motorsports is trying to develop him, and they have time to do it, too. Day is only 20, and with a four-driver roster that can win races every season, HMS doesn’t have to rush.