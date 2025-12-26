Corey Day goes from 28th to 2nd in Perth debut ahead of High Limit Racing weekend

The Americans have already invaded Australia and the Perth Motorplex. Corey Day put on a show for the fans in the stands. The NASCAR driver had never raced at Perth until now, and he made the most of it with a runner-up finish in a hard-charging performance.

High Limit Racing is taking over the weekend at Perth Motorplex. Kyle Larson, Corey Day, Buddy Kofoid, Cole Macedo, and many others are suiting up for the challenge. These racers weren’t going to just sit around and wait to get going, either. A few got an early start.

Kofoid, Day, and Macedo gave the Americans a podium sweep, the first at Perth since 2022. The Boxing Day Bonanza did not disappoint.

Corey Day went from P28 to P2 in 30 laps, non-stop. That kind of performance is worth celebrating. Kofoid might have won the race, but Day was the one putting on the show.

We are not worthy, @Corey_Day_. 🤯



In his @PerthMotorplex debut — driving a second @CallumWA3 entry — the Californian goes 28th-to-2nd in a non-stop 30-lap feature that took eight minutes to run. pic.twitter.com/uessb33dAa — High Limit Racing (@HighLimitRacing) December 26, 2025

There will be more American talent down in Australia soon enough. Corey Day is one of the brightest stars in sprint car racing right now. He is only 20 years old and is able to put on performances as he did at Perth. There is no wonder why Jeff Gordon and Rick Hendrick got him under a contract as soon as they could.

Speaking of Hendrick, they will have two of their best in Australia once Larson makes his way to Perth. Larson won the High Limit event last year and the massive payday that came with that. This year, the purse has only gone up.

Corey Day set to embark on NASCAR O’Reilly Series

After the last two years running part-time in stock cars, Corey Day is set to go full-time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He will pilot the No. 17 for Hendrick Motorsports all season long. Towards the end of the season, Day managed a P4 finish at Las Vegas.

Along with that top-five finish, Day also had great races in the Craftsman Truck Series. Nashville and Indianapolis Raceway Park were two great examples of what Day can do on pavement with very little experience.

Hendrick Motorsports believes in Day. They are going to put a lot of work into his development. Of course, he fits the same mold as Kyle Larson. Oozing with talent as a sprint car star, Day is trying to take that and adapt it to the world of NASCAR. Will he be able to develop like Larson did on pavement, and become a stock car star?

Corey Day really liked the Perth Motorplex track. He’s going to be one to watch for the $110,000 AUD grand prize at the end of the weekend.