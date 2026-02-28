Corey Day reacts to Connor Zilisch comments, demanding apology after late COTA wreck

Corey Day is once again under fire for a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wreck. This time, the frustration is coming from Connor Zilisch, who had an up-and-down day at COTA after looking like a winning contender in Stage 1. After late contact between the two drivers, Zilisch called Day a “hack” and demanded an apology in his post-race interview. Corey Day responded.

“Yeah, he got right in front of me there,” Corey Day said on The CW broadcast. “And as soon as he did, and crossed over my nose, I lost the little bit of what I had left, or got in front of me where his air was on me. So, yeah, I’m going to get no sympathy for I guess that off my track record. But it wasn’t intentional. Didn’t want to wreck him or have that happen. Yeah, I got no problem going over there and talking to him. It was my mistake, whether I had a broken race car or not. I’ll own up to it. I’ll go apologize, no problem.”

Connor Zilisch spins off the track during a late push for the front. pic.twitter.com/95ukfAlBaV — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) February 28, 2026

With just a handful of laps remaining in the Focused Health 250 at COTA, Corey Day got into the rear of Zilisch, sending him spinning off the track. The incident ruined a potential top 5 finish for the No. 1 JRM Chevy. Corey Day attempted to break down what happened.

“Yeah, I don’t know. They haven’t really got a great diagnosis on it yet,” Day said on the broadcast. “But we had some part of the pan under the front end there come loose or something, and I lost just a lot of my platform and my front turn there, and was really difficult there in any high-speed corner. Just really nose up. Splitter’s not close to the ground, so I was struggling for turn.”