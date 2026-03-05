Corey Day responds to criticism after incidents with Connor Zilisch, other JRM cars: 'It's just growing pains'

Corey Day has had an eventful start to his first full-time season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. From a results standpoint, two top 5s in a span of three races can’t be ignored. But that’s not what everyone is talking about when it comes to Day. Rather, it’s his on-track run-ins with JR Motorsports drivers that has the NASCAR world questioning if he’s ready to be in the position that he’s in.

At Atlanta, it was an incident with Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil which ended their runs early. This past Saturday at COTA, he wiped out Connor Zilisch, who called Day an “absolute hack” and later demanded an apology.

Day admitted Thursday he’s never had to deal with criticism like what he’s received over the last couple weeks. It’s all new for the 20-year-old, who addressed the criticism of his driving in full.

“I’ve never had to deal with any of this off the racetrack,” Day said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I would say the sprint car world, the dirt world is a lot smaller, obviously, and a lot less on social media and there’s a lot less going on that side of things. So, yeah, it’s something I’ve never had to deal with. I like to think I was a pretty clean guy in dirt. I never really caused too many wrecks or problems, or had problems with other people. But I’ve done it for eight years now, and I’m at the point where I can race at the highest level and be that way, right? I’m not a new guy like I am here.

“Yeah, I’m definitely getting everyone’s opinion on how to handle myself off the track and like I said, it’s just stuff I’ve never dealt with. It’s just growing pains, right? I’m racing at the highest level, and I’m a rookie. So, it’s stuff that’s gonna happen, unfortunately.”

Corey Day is the talk of the town for the wrong reasons

Day’s run-ins with JRM drivers are notable in that he drives the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. That particular team is closely aligned with JRM, essentially an additional car for them.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed Tuesday that a meeting took place between himself, Day, and Rick Hendrick after what happened at COTA. They made it known to Day they believe in him and his ability, but that they need him to be smarter when racing around the JRM cars and everyone else for that matter.

“This is a very tough situation to be in for me. [Day] has a ton of talent… He’s got a lot of race car. He didn’t go through the esses and go ‘Man, I’ma just clean this No. 1 car out.’ But he is in control of the car, and he has to realize that’s my teammate. And Rick Hendrick owns the car I’m driving and Rick Hendrick owns the car that I’m going to spin out. And he has to drive his car and control it so that it doesn’t cause that accident, right? That’s what we’re asking him to do.

“… Our drivers should have no animosity towards Corey. Corey should look at this as an opportunity to start anew and start to build a rapport and a reputation that he wants to have.”