Corey Day to serve as Kyle Busch replacement in Truck Series at Charlotte

Spire Motorsports has announced the replacement for Kyle Busch in the No. 7 truck in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte on Friday night. It will be Corey Day manning the vehicle.

Busch was hospitalized due to a “severe illness” and will miss all of this weekend’s events in Charlotte, including the Coca-Cola 600. Austin Hill is his replacement for the Cup Series race.

Meanwhile, Day will step in as his truck series replacement. Notably, both Busch and Day are coming off wins at Dover — Busch in the Truck series and Day in the O’Reilly.

“Kyle Busch is an importance piece of Spire Motorsports’ NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series family and we wish him all the best in his recovery,” Spire Motorsports said in a statement. “We are incredibly thankful to have Corey Day step in to drive the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Patriotic Chevrolet for Friday’s Truck Series race at Charlotte and look forward to seeing everyone at the track this weekend.”

Corey Day, who is participating in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season as a full-time driver, has secured two wins in his last four races in that series. He has yet to run in the Truck Series this year.

However, he ran nine Truck Series races a year ago in the No. 7. He notably had a runner-up finish at Indianapolis and a fifth-place finish in Nashville.

Austin Hill to replace Kyle Busch in Cup Series

Austin Hill will serve as the replacement driver for Kyle Busch inside the No. 8 car this weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte. Busch was hospitalized with a “severe illness” and will be unable to compete at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

Hill has not raced in the Coca-Cola 600 before, competing at Charlotte only on the Roval at the Cup Series level. He does, however, have some other Cup Series experience.

The talented driver has run 17 Cup Series races over a five-year span. During that time, he has secured one top-10 finish, doing so in the Chicago Street Race in 2025.

“Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” Richard Childress Racing said in a statement. “Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Austin Hill currently ranks seventh in the points standings. He won this year’s race at Daytona after starting on the pole, while he’s coming off a P5 finish last weekend at Dover. He has three top-fives and six top-10s this year at the O’Reilly level.