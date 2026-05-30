Corey Heim lands full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride with 23XI Racing for 2027

One of NASCAR’s brightest young stars officially knows where his future lies. On Saturday, 23XI Racing announced that Corey Heim will join the organization as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver beginning in 2027, taking over the No. 35 Toyota.

The move marks the next step in Heim’s rapid rise through the NASCAR ranks. He’s established himself as one of the most successful Truck Series drivers of his generation.

Heim has been part of Toyota’s development pipeline for years, becoming an official 23XI Racing development driver in 2024. Since then, he has continued building his résumé while gaining valuable experience at NASCAR’s highest level.

Across the last three seasons, Heim has made 11 Cup Series starts for 23XI Racing, including four starts during the 2026 season. He has eight more appearances still scheduled in the No. 67 Toyota.

The Georgia native will enter NASCAR’s premier series with plenty of momentum. Heim captured the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship after a record-setting season that included 12 victories. Overall, he has accumulated 25 Truck Series wins since 2022, cementing himself as one of the most accomplished young drivers in the garage.

“Since I was five years old, all I ever wanted was to be a Cup driver,” Heim said in a team release. “My family and I have sacrificed a ton to get me to this level, and I don’t take that for granted.

“When the opportunity came up to be a development driver with 23XI Racing, I trusted my gut and knew this was the place I wanted to build a long-term career.”

Moreover, Heim’s promotion has long appeared to be a matter of when, not if. Team co-owner Denny Hamlin has consistently praised the young driver and worked to provide opportunities for him to gain Cup Series experience before making the leap full-time.

“We’re excited to welcome Corey to our full-time roster next season and look forward to watching him race every weekend in 2027,” Hamlin added. “Corey is a gifted driver who is continuing to get better and better with each race he runs.”

The move also signals a change for the No. 35 team. Heim will replace Riley Herbst, who has driven the car since the start of the 2025 season. Hamlin thanked Herbst for helping establish the program while expressing confidence in Heim’s future with the organization.

In limited Cup action, Heim has already flashed his potential. His best finish came at Bristol Motor Speedway last fall, where he scored an impressive sixth-place result.

Through four Cup starts this season, he has recorded two top-20 finishes. Including a 19th-place effort in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

When Heim joins the Cup Series full-time in 2027, he’ll team with Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace as part of a growing 23XI Racing lineup. For a driver who has spent years climbing NASCAR’s developmental ladder, the opportunity represents the realization of a lifelong dream, and potentially the beginning of NASCAR’s next star.