Corey Heim reveals if he would consider revising 2026 schedule to compete for another NASCAR Truck championship

Corey Heim, despite only taking part in 60% of the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season, currently sits atop the points standings. Heim, however, is ineligible to compete for the series championship, as he is not running a full-time Truck schedule this season.

Heim does not have a full-time ride in 2026, instead taking part in both Truck and Cup Series races on a part-time schedule. But as the reigning Truck champion continues to win, sponsors, he said Thursday, are lining up to come aboard.

Would leaving Friday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway with the points lead, lead to him deciding to revise his schedule and run the remainder of the Truck season? It remains doubtful, Heim said.

“Not necessarily, no. I’d never rule it out. Of course, we have another week of thinking about it considering I’m running Bristol and can probably — if we have a good day there — maybe extend the lead or at least hold what we got,” Heim told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I really only have a couple more scheduled, and it sounds like the wins have helped propel sponsors to want to come on board, and we’re kind of working on a couple more races, not exactly sure when or where yet.”

❓ Would @CoreyHeim_'s schedule change this year to allow him to run for the title?



Hear from the NCTS points leader and the defending champ ⬇️



🗣️ “I don’t think it's in the works, by any means.”



More ➡️ https://t.co/WGRTG5gnEd pic.twitter.com/5NXx1mJAk4 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) April 9, 2026

Corey Heim: ‘I don’t think a championship is in my sights this year’

Heim did add that something could change “overnight.” For now, his focus is on what he does have scheduled. Competing for the championship is not on his mind.

“I don’t think the championship is in my future unless something changes overnight, which it could. I don’t think it’s in the works by any means but for now, just keeping our schedule together and focusing on the ones we’ve got for now,” Heim said. “Maybe we’ll get some more along the line, but I don’t think a championship is in my sights this year.”

Even if Heim wanted to run for the title, he would need a waiver from NASCAR. His team, Tricon Garage, has not applied for a waiver. Even if they do, it’s unlikely NASCAR grants one for races missed.

In the event NASCAR did grant him a waiver, Heim would start The Chase in last place, with 2,000 points. It would be tough for Heim to overcome that, though with his talent, anything would be on the table.