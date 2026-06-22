Corey Heim wins Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado, first in Cup Series as part-time driver

Corey Heim made his way to victory lane in the Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California on Sunday afternoon. The first NASCAR Cup Series race on a military base, history was made with each lap.

Road course expert Shane van Gisbergen led the field to green on the pole, but did not run away from everyone early. Bubba Wallace lost a wheel just before the stage break, leading to a two-lap penalty as Ryan Blaney took home 10 points in Stage One.

Rookie Connor Zilisch led plenty laps in Stage Two but got caught in a massive wreck which also collected Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen. Ryan Preece went on to win the stage after plenty drivers cycled through the lead.

In the final stage, a battle for the lead and competing strategies led to an electric finish.

NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR season continues this week as each outcome holds even more weight in the back-half of the year. With 33 races scheduled for the Cup Series this season, there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Tyler Reddick currently leads the Cup Series standings to this point, taking the checkered flag five times to start the season. His 23XI owner Denny Hamlin has steadily eaten into the gap to second with Ryan Blaney in third and Chase Elliott in fourth.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Cup Series, that means 16 drivers battling from Race 27 on for the championship.