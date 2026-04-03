Corey Heim wins Black's Tire 200 from Rockingham Speedway in NASCAR Truck Series

Corey Heim took the checkered flag to win the Black’s Tire 200 from Rockingham Speedway, holding off Kaden Honeycutt’s late surge by using lap traffic to his advantage. Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race kicks off Easter weekend on one of NASCAR’s fan-favorite tracks.

The 2025 series champion, who is not running full-time in the truck this season, picked up his second straight win. He drove the No. 5 at Darlington, then took the No. 1 to victory lane at Rockingham.

Heim dominated the first stage, surging to the front of the pack before separating from the leaders. He also went on to lap many drivers in the process. He completed the stage sweep with another strong performance across the second stage.

After putting the majority of the field down a lap in the final stage, Heim began dealing with a right-front issue which slowed him down and allowed his old No. 11 to enter the picture, now driven by Honeycutt.

“I didn’t feel like I was pushing any harder than the previous run,” Heim said after the race. “I didn’t feel like I did any more damage to the right-front, but all of the sudden at like four to go my truck started just — I had to turn more right down the straightaway to keep it straight.”

After coming up short in his bid to pass the most dominant car on the track, Honeycutt revealed that he “lost his lunch” at the finish line from a combination of exhaustion and frustration.

The NASCAR season is still in the early stages, as the trucks run their fifth race after a brief hiatus. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Chandler Smith entered atop the Craftsman Truck Series standings through four races, taking the checkered flag at Daytona to start the season with solid finishes to start. Kaden Honeycutt entered in second place, followed by Layne Riggs in third.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is next up on the schedule for Rockingham, set for Saturday at 2:30 pm ET on CW. The Cup Series is off this weekend to celebrate Easter, returning next week at Bristol.