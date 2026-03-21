Corey Heim wins Buckle Up South Carolina 200 from Darlington in NASCAR Truck Series with new tires

Corey Heim took the checkered flag to win the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 from Darlington Raceway, surging through the field late after a bold strategy to take new tires. He ultimately passed Cup Series star Ross Chastain. Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race kicks off a loaded weekend on one of NASCAR’s most historic tracks.

The NASCAR season is still in the early stages, as the trucks run their fourth race after a brief hiatus. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Chandler Smith entered atop the Craftsman Truck Series standings through three races, taking the checkered flag at Daytona to start the season. Ben Rhodes sat in second place, with Ty Majeski behind in third.

After the race, Heim – still out of breath – walked through everything he had to deal with en route to his second straight win. He was with a different team and a different crew chief, but still did enough to bring it home.

“I’m out of breath, for sure,” Heim told Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “We had the set of scuffs lasting. They were five laps fresher than everyone else’s. I was like, it’s worth a shot. I don’t think we can win from where we’re at. Sure enough, I just felt like I made all the right moves. Made it three-wide into [turn] three there coming into the white and bombed it off in there on Ross. I was shocked he gave me the bottom like that with better tires. I’m still out of breath.

“Thankful for Tricon Garage. Glad we could get this No. 5 Tundra into victory lane. I didn’t even know I was racing in this race until three weeks ago. Frontline came aboard and helped me out with this deal. I love racing, I love winning and just drove the crap out of it and it worked out.”

When asked whether he could run another Triple Truck Challenge, Heim said he’d be interested. He just wants a chance to drive after enjoying his run at Darlington on Friday.

“I would absolutely love to, if they’d have me back,” he said. “We’ll see. Hopefully Frontline, really anyone, wants to come on board, I don’t care. I just want to drive the thing. That was awesome. Had a blast. I love Darlington, I love racing and just want to do it more often.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is next up on the schedule, set for Saturday at 5:30 pm ET on CW. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race starting at 3 pm ET on FS1 in South Carolina.