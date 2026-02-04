Corey LaJoie raves about LCQ battle with Austin Cindric, hints strongly at Brad Keselowski return

The NASCAR last chance qualifier race for the Cook Out Clash on Wednesday evening provided plenty of drama. Ultimately, Austin Cindric beat out Corey LaJoie in a battle on the last few laps to take the final transfer spot into the main event.

LaJoie, who was filling in for Brad Keselowski, started the battle in the final few laps with the inside track. But Cindric made an excellent move as the two jostled for position, eventually forcing LaJoie up the track.

Corey LaJoie had a hard time regaining the upper hand after that. A bump from AJ Allmendinger to the rear of Cindric’s ride ultimately propelled him forward into clean air on the final turn.

“It was like a game of chess at like 50 miles an hour,” LaJoie said. “You wanted to be the guy on the inside, obviously, but you don’t want to pass the guy, because then he had the opportunity to get back to you. Came up a little short.”

Still, the driver of the No. 6 car was thrilled to be back in a Cup Series event. It was a lot of fun, he said.

Corey LaJoie also might have broken a little news on Brad Keselowski. Keselowski is still recovering from a broken leg and is targeting a return for the Daytona 500 in a week and a half.

But there are hurdles Keselowski must clear to return to the car. Has he passed those? Corey LaJoie made it sound like a pretty sure thing Keselowski would be back in the No. 6 car for Daytona.

“It was exciting. It was fun to be in the fight,” LaJoie said of the LCQ race at Bowman Gray. “Haven’t been in a fight like that in a long time.

“So kudos to the 6 team, they’ve had a lot to deal with in the offseason. I know Brad’s watching at home, he’ll be ready to go next week. But it was really cool to get in this 6 car system to knock the rust off. Unfortunately we’ll be watching the show from the couch, but we’re really prepared and I feel really good about next week.”