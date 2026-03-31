Corey LaJoie to drive No. 10 Kaulig truck for remainder of 2026 season following Daniel Dye resignation

Kaulig Racing announced Tuesday that Corey LaJoie will pilot the No. 10 Ram 1500 for the remainder of the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season. LaJoie will replace Daniel Dye, whom NASCAR is expected to soon reinstate from his indefinite suspension.

Dye was suspended March 17 for making insensitive comments about IndyCar Series driver David Malukas on a Whatnot livestream. Dye mocked and imitated Malukas’ voice, referring to it as a “gay voice.” The 22-year-old announced his resignation from Kaulig on Tuesday.

LaJoie previously drove the No. 25 Kaulig Free Agent truck at Darlington Raceway, finishing 21st. He had been scheduled to pilot the No. 25 truck again this Friday at Rockingham Speedway. Ty Dillon will now drive Kaulig’s Free Agent truck at Rockingham, with LaJoie switching over to the No. 10.

“The last couple months I’ve missed the grind of working towards a goal of success on track. There’s certainly a lot of work ahead of us getting our Ram trucks to a place where we compete for wins but with the people in the Kaulig Racing building, I believe we will get there,” Lajoie said in a press release.

“I really appreciate the confidence Kaulig Racing and Ram have in me. I have been a part of building a couple teams from the ground up and getting success and I will bring that experience to help Kaulig get to their potential on a quicker path. I love what Kaulig and Ram are doing to promote the Truck series and the sport. It will be a fun challenge to be a part of.”

Corey LaJoie lands full-time ride after Daniel Dye resignation

LaJoie, 34, is a veteran driver with 16 career starts at the Truck level. He has eight top 10s and a trio of fifth-place finishes in those starts.

LaJoie last competed on a full-time basis in 2024, driving for Spire Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing during the 2024 Cup Series season. Kaulig CEO Chris Rice has full confidence in LaJoie’s ability to turn the No. 10 team into a winner.

“We selected Corey because of his extensive experience in just about every series in NASCAR and how well he worked with our organization at Darlington when he drove the No. 25,” Rice said. “He brings the skill, maturity and work ethic we need to get our Ram program where it needs to be. We think he’ll help us speed that development and battle for checkered flags. We’re confident he’s the right driver to help us.”