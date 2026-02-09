Team USA mixed doubles curling team to compete for gold at 2026 Winter Olympics

The United States mixed doubles curling team clinched a spot in the finals, set for Tuesday, in the 2026 Winter Olympics. The team of Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin will compete for a gold medal after a 9-8 win over Italy.

The two won on the final shot on the match and secured, at minimum, a silver medal this year. Italy was the reigning Olympic Gold Medalists in curling, as far as mixed doubles go.

Team USA is set to take on Sweden in the gold medal game at 12:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Italy will take on Great Britain in the bronze medal game at 8:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday to try and get on the podium.

WHAT A MOMENT: Team USA Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse overcome a 1 point deficit in the final end to defeat the defending gold medalists Italy 9-8. USA will play Sweden in the Gold Medal game Tuesday. USA teammates going wild in the crowd.

Thiesse and Dropkin balance full-time jobs while competing on the international stage in curling. They’ve gone the furthest any USA mixed doubles curling team has ever advanced at the Olympics.

Thiesse works full time as a lab technician at a mercury testing lab. So, curling is certainly a change of pace! Meanwhile, Dropkin is a full-time realtor.

“We knew that this was our game to win. They’re a great team, but we knew we needed to bring our A game, and we did that today,” Thiesse said, via NBC, leading into the semifinals Monday. “We’re really proud of us. We’re just thrilled to be here, to be playing in front of this crowd and in front of our friends and family and people back home watching. We’re just trying to enjoy the moment and take it one rock at a time,” she told Reuters.

“It feels amazing. This is where we wanted to be,” Dropkin said. “It’s a journey to get here. There are so many great teams here, and you’ve got to battle each one of them, so there are no easy wins. We’re happy to put together a great game to secure the playoffs.”

To this point, the United States have beaten Norway, Switzerland, Canada, Czechia, Sweden, Estonia and now Italy to get to the gold medal match. It should set up for a thrilling final for Thiesse and Dropkin.