Costly penalty by Connor Zilisch pit crew bumps No. 88 out of second in NASCAR All-Star race

Connor Zilisch had steadily worked his way toward the front of the field at the NASCAR All-Star Race in Dover. But a costly penalty by his pit crew will likely end any chance he has of pulling out a win.

Zilisch was running in second place, behind Denny Hamlin, when the competition caution came out with 125 laps remaining in the race. Hamlin made his pit stop and was pretty quick.

Connor Zilisch also made a pretty good pit stop… seemingly. But his team was penalized for equipment interference, as a tire rolled toward the front of the pit box and interfered with one of Noah Gragson‘s crew members. The penalty sent Zilisch back to 21st with about 120 laps remaining in the race as the race went back to green.

A brutal mistake on an otherwise promising day for the young prospect. But it’s been that kind of year for the No. 88 team.

So far this Cup Series season, Connor Zilisch has not secured a single top-10 finish. He had been making progress in recent weeks, though, finishing 16th at Texas and 20th at Watkins Glen in the last two times out.

And Zilisch has secured wins at the lower levels, too. He won races at Bristol and Watkins Glen in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, building at least a little bit of mojo.

That comes a year after Connor Zilisch won 10 races in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, finishing second in the points standings. That earned him a bump up to the Cup Series level.

But that elusive Cup Series win will have to wait at least another week, barring something completely improbable on Sunday. Connor Zilisch had moved up a few spots at the time of this writing, sitting in 15th place with about 89 laps to go.