Cowboys analyst Steve Beuerlein says Giants will be a 'consistent football team' in 2026

Steve Beuerlein, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current analyst for the team’s national radio network, believes the New York Giants will be a team to watch in 2026. While speaking with On3, Beuerlein said the Giants will be one of the NFL’s surprise teams this fall.

“I know it’s music to the ears of a lot of people in the New York area,” Steve Beuerlein told On3. “They’ve been longing for a good team for quite a while, but John Harbaugh alone just coming in there brings credibility to that program and will make them a tough, consistent football team that you’ll have to go out and beat as opposed to them, and giving away football games as they have in the past several years.”

Beuerlein added, “I like what they did in the draft this year too. They’ve got a good young quarterback in Jaxon Dart who should take a step forward this year. If not, that could hold them back a little bit. But I think they’re going to be a team that’s going to be more competitive than most people give credit to.”

Can the Giants turn things around with John Harbaugh?

The biggest offseason move the Giants made was hiring Harbaugh as their head coach. Harbaugh joined the Giants after spending 18 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. During his time in Baltimore, Harbaugh led the team to 12 playoff appearances, six AFC North titles, four AFC Championship appearances, and a Super Bowl title in 2013 (for the 2012 season).

Giants fans are hoping Harbaugh can turn things around after the team has had three consecutive losing seasons. Since winning the Super Bowl one year before Harbaugh led the Ravens to the title, the Giants have reached the playoffs twice and changed their head coach four times (not including interim head coaches).

The Giants have their share of young talent led by Dart and Cam Skattebo. But do they have enough to be one of the top teams in the NFC East? Last month, two insiders from NFL.com predicted the Giants’ 2026 season, and one predicted the team would go 7-10, while the other predicted a 6-11 season. Both insiders expect New York to finish below the rival Cowboys, as one predicted Dallas to go 11-6, while the other predicted a 9-8 year.