Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses Brendan Sorsby gambling scandal, supplemental draft

The story surrounding Brendan Sorsby‘s uncertain future jumped from the college ranks to the professional ranks Monday night following the now-former Texas Tech quarterback’s decision to enter the NFL. Sorsby is expected to formally withdraw his legal challenge against the NCAA later Tuesday, which would make him ineligible to play college football and thus qualify for the NFL’s supplemental draft, which is expected to be held in late July.

And while there are still several steps to cross before the NFL ultimately holds its first supplemental draft since 2019, including the NFL formally accepting Sorsby as a participant, several NFL coaches and personnel were asked about the controversial college football quarterback this week. That includes second-year Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who spoke to reporters Tuesday following the team’s first mandatory minicamp practice.

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“Honestly, I know it’s a big storyline, I haven’t followed it much. I’m aware just enough to be dangerous. So I really don’t have any honest opinions,” Schottenheimer said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “If we get to the point where we’re interested then certainly I’ll have an opinion. But as of now, it doesn’t affect my life. I’m focused on the 90 guys we have here.”

Sorsby’s decision to waive the white flag in his hotly-debated legal battled against the NCAA and enter the NFL came one week after a retired Texas state judge awarded Sorsby a temporary injunction that effectively rescinded the NCAA’s eligibility ban against him for admitted past gambling activities, including betting on his own team while a member of the Indiana football program in 2022.

That ruling set off an unrelenting week of visceral protests from all across the college football world, including from within the Big 12 where opposing athletic directors were pushing the conference to sanction Texas Tech for its support of Sorsby amid his legal challenge. Big 12 officials were considered an array of potential sanctions, from financial to a postseason ban, if the Red Raiders followed through on their plan to play Sorsby following last week’s injunction.

That prompted several Tech supporters, including Texas attorney general and GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton, to issue legal threats should the conference ultimately follow through on its plan to sanction Texas Tech. The legal wrangling came to a head Monday when the Big 12 filed a complaint in federal court regarding its ability to enforce its own bylaws. Within hours of that 47-page complaint being filed in the Northern District of Texas, Sorsby and Texas Tech confirmed a mutually parting of ways Monday night.