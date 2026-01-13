Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested Sunday in Texas on a reckless driving charge, per CBS News Texas. Collin County jail records show that Ezeiruaku was arrested by the Department of Public Safety and released the same day with a $500 bond.

“We are aware of the situation,” the Cowboys said in a statement.

Ezeiruaku, Dallas’ second-round selection out of Boston College, played in all 17 games for the Cowboys as a rookie. He compiled 39 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Ezeiruaku flashed his pass rushing potential in 2025. He will look to build on it and become a force on the Cowboys’ defense in 2026.

“I’ll talk a little bit briefly about Donovan Ezeiruaku, here’s a guy I’ve raved about since day one,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said in November. “To hear him just speak and some of the things that he says and believes, the maturity of Donovan is incredible. And there’s guys like that all the time.”

Donovan Ezeiruaku will have a new defensive coordinator in 2026

The only question is which defensive coordinator will Ezeiruaku be playing for next season. Dallas fired Matt Eberflus after a disappointing 2025. The Cowboys announced Monday they will interview Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday.

Gannon previously served as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. He went 15-36 in three seasons and was fired last week. Gannon landed the job in Arizona after a successful two-year stint as defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia had the league’s No. 2 ranked defense in 2022, a year in which they finished runner up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Gannon should have an advocate in Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who coached under him in Arizona. Along with Gannon, the Cowboys plan to interview Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr on Tuesday. They interviewed their own defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton on Monday. Last week, Dallas interviewed Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda and Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.