Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark believes the defense needs one big thing to improve for next season and beyond. In an interview with Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Clark shared his thoughts on how the Cowboys’ defense can be better than what they were this season.

“I just think we need a bunch of dogs,” Clark said. “A bunch of guys who truly love and care about football, and not just going on the football field expecting to make plays. Going home and doing the right things, all the small things, all the time. We all know this. It’s not like a big talent gap between this team and the next team. It’s just all the little things. The teams that can do all the little things all the time are usually the most successful teams.”

Kenny Clark joined the Cowboys before the start of the season after a trade with the Green Bay Packers. The 30-year-old was part of the deal that featured former Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons joining Green Bay. Clark was with the Packers for nine seasons, and they traded him and two first-round picks in exchange for Parsons.

Kenny Clark details the trade to the Cowboys

The Cowboys’ defense has struggled this year, ranking 30th in the NFL in total defense (376.8 yards per game) and last in scoring defense (29.8 points per game). Clark has started in all 16 games for the Cowboys this year and has registered 35 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, and nine quarterback hits.

“The only thing I wish is if the Packers were going to trade me,” Clark said about being traded to Dallas, “I wish I got traded here earlier to have a full offseason with the guys, OTAs, training camp, just to set the standard. The situation I was put in and to meet the guys and get with them so quick, I think we handled it well.”

Clark has been a consistent interior defensive lineman in the NFL. In 156 career games with 142 starts, the three-time Pro Bowler has tallied 452 tackles, 57 tackles for loss, 38 sacks, 12 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries.