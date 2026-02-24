Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reacts to Javonte Williams signing: 'Real important'

The Dallas Cowboys got major news this weekend when top running back Javonte Williams agreed to sign a three-year, $24 million deal. It will keep him off the free agent market.

Importantly, the deal came together quickly. While the team might have a drawn-out negotiation with star receiver George Pickens, it now has early clarity on Williams.

“I think it’s real important,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in an interview with reporters shared by The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “The good news too was Javonte was wanting to get it done early, too. He wanted to be in Dallas. Some representation and some players, you know, want to have more patience and wait. Every situation’s different.”

Javonte Williams is coming off a huge season with the Cowboys in the final year of his contract. He ran for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead a backfield which entered the 2025 campaign with plenty of question marks.

Now, Williams is set to return as Dallas’ lead running back. His deal also includes $16 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

“Certainly that was one where Javonte was really wanting to be a Cowboy,” Jones said of Javonte Williams. “He wanted to be in Dallas. He liked the situation he was in playing for coach (Brian) Schottenheimer. He liked the situation playing with Dak (Prescott), playing with our offensive personnel. He felt like it fit him.”

With Javonte Williams under contract, he will no longer hit free agency when the negotiating window opens March 11. Pickens will be next on the list of priorities, and his asking price is becoming clear.

Pickens is seeking at least $30 million per season in his next deal, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins. For comparison, the franchise tag is valued at roughly $28 million and is fully guaranteed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the expectation is the Cowboys will use it on Pickens before he hits free agency.

