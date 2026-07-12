Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer seeking Super Bowl win to get 'extra' ring for late father

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer wants to win a Super Bowl for his players, the fans, and his late father, legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer. While appearing on the Twins Take Podcast, Brian Schottenheimer discussed winning a title so he can get an ‘extra’ Super Bowl ring for his father.

“I’ve said this from the very beginning,” Schottenheimer said, “when we get our Super Bowl rings, I’ll be getting an extra one for my dad.” Marty Schottenheimer, who died in 2021, was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington, and San Diego Chargers. He recorded 200 regular-season wins, which is seventh all-time and the most for any coach who didn’t reach a Super Bowl.

Brian began coaching in the NFL in 1997 and joined his dad on the Chiefs coaching staff in 1998. The two were also together in Washington in 2001 and in San Diego from 2002 to 2005. Marty’s final season as an NFL head coach was in 2006.

Brian Schottenheimer is entering his second season as the Cowboys’ head coach, and the team finished 7-9-1. But last year’s struggles haven’t prevented him from talking Super Bowl aspirations for the 2026 season.

Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys ‘plan on being’ at the next Super Bowl

“I make no qualms that that’s the goal. The Super Bowl next year is Feb. 14th, 2027,” he said on the podcast. “We plan on being there.”

While Schottenheimer would love to win a Super Bowl for himself, he wants to win it all for his players. “I want to win it for the people under my leadership,” he said. “I want to win it for Dak Prescott. I want to win it for CeeDee Lamb, for Quinnen Williams, for your players that put in so much, you know, hard work, and the sacrifice that goes into what we do. You know, from us as a coaching staff, it’s the hours, it’s the mental strain of game planning, but for the players, they put their bodies on the line.”

The last time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl was in 1995, which was also their last appearance in the championship game. Dallas’ last playoff appearance was in 2023, when the team lost to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round.