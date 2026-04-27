Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has hired a new agent ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Overshown has reportedly hired David Mulugheta to represent him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mulugheta also represents Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and former Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons, who is now with the Green Bay Packers.

DeMarvion Overshown is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Cowboys selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but Overshown missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury. He played in 13 games with 12 starts in 2024 and recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, four pass breakups, and one interception.

Overshown suffered a knee injury late in the 2024 season and missed the first 11 games last year. He played in six games with five starts and notched 28 tackles in 2025.

After Overshown made his 2025 debut, he didn’t like what he saw on film. “I didn’t want to look at it,” Overshown said in November, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. “So that says a lot, but it’s simple stuff, it isn’t anything that can’t be fixed. It’s just being antsy, ready to play football.

Will DeMarvion Overshown get a new contract with the Cowboys?

“I think I was more so worried on showing my physical abilities than my critical thinking abilities and my processing of the game. It’s easy, fixable stuff, so I’m excited for this next game because I know that is, I won’t say it’s the worst I will ever play, but coming off 343 days, I can be way better than that.”

Before the start of the 2025 season, Overshown switched his jersey number to No. 0, making him the first player in Cowboys history to wear it.

“As soon as they changed the policy where you can now wear No. 0 in the NFL, I just knew it was meant to be,” Overshown told Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com last year. “Being the first one to wear it at Texas, growing up a Longhorn and a Cowboy in the great state of Texas — I wear it as a badge of honor.”

Overshown hopes that Mulugheta can get him the best contract possible with the Cowboys, or another team if it comes down to that. The key for the former Texas star is staying healthy, and if that happens, and he can produce at a high level, the Cowboys will have some interesting contract talks with his new agent.